Best Fans 2017: Desktop and tower coolers

Our round-up of the best fans has something to suit every budget. We've tested dozens of models to bring you the best desktop, pedestal and tower fans.

Fans come in a wide range of shapes and sizes. If you know what you want already, you can scroll down to our list of the best fans below; if not, here's some advice for getting the perfect model for you.

Can a fan cool a room?

A fan can't change a room's temperature; it merely circulates air. However, the breeze from a fan on your body aids sweat evaporation, which makes you cooler. The increased air circulation can also stop a room from feeling stuffy.

To actually cool a room, you need something that can lower the air temperature. Air conditioning is the main option there, but a second option is to use an evaporative cooler. These feature a tank of water, which slowly evaporates to help cool the air, and work best in dry, hot climates.

Which fan type is for you?

Desktop fans are the traditional models. These let you tilt the fan to direct airflow; turn on the oscillation mode to let the fan sweep from side to side.

Pedestal fans look like tall desktop fans, and are designed to stand on the floor. They typically have larger blades, so take up more room, but this makes them more powerful. With most models offering height adjustment, in addition to pivot and oscillation, pedestal fans are easier to configure for the perfect cooling breeze.

Tower fans take up very little floor space and blow air out of a tall column. For the reduction in size you do sacrifice some power, and you don't get height or pivot adjustments either, just oscillation. As a result, you may need to use a tower fan closer to you, but they're a great choice where space is at a premium.

What other options should I look for?

Noise is important, particularly if you want to sleep with a fan turned on. We've measured every fan's sound levels at both maximum and minimum to help you decide.

A fan with a remote control can be a good option if you want to adjust settings on the fly; this is particularly true in the bedroom, where you may not want to get out of bed to turn off your fan. On that note, look for a fan with a sleep timer so that it can shut off after a set time.

More advanced options on high-end fans include air filters to help clean the air, or heating elements so that you can keep warm in the winter.