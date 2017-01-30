What's the best external hard drive? We test six popular USB models from six big manufacturers to see how they stack up.
Managing external storage, transferring and keeping on top of file archives for backups, media and work portfolios has become a part of daily life. It’s easy to end up with numerous files, with the main storage inside your computer becoming filled up at a rapid pace.
This is especially true of today’s modern laptops that feature an internal SSD, rather than a hard disk, which won’t have much space left for file archives once Windows and installed applications have taken their share.
When shopping around for a few extra terabytes (TB) to add to your Mac or PC, you might find the various options on offer somewhat confusing. You could go for a cheap, highly portable USB stick, which won’t accommodate large file archives, or a very expensive but powerful Thunderbolt device. For a home network, a NAS unit is a decent option, or you could have directly attached storage, in the form of both internal and external hard disks and SSDs.
Of all of these options, the winning form factor – for its combination of capacity, portability, value and ease of use – has to be USB-powered 2.5-inch disk drives.
The drive is powered entirely over a single USB cable, meaning there’s no need to carry a hefty power adapter in your bag, as with portable 3.5-inch disks. You just plug in the drive and it’s ready to use.
Capacity is generous, too, because with hard disks there’s now up to 5TB available in a 2.5-inch form factor.
External hard drives are useful for expanding console storage
It offers value for money, since 1TB and 2TB drives are now highly affordable and still provide a serious chunk of storage. Per gigabyte of storage, a 2.5-inch USB disk is better value than a USB stick, while similarly portable and simple to set up and use.
However, with so many capacities, manufacturers and products from which to choose, making a decision won’t be easy. As such, we’ve scoured the UK’s biggest stores for some of the most popular external USB storage products on offer, with a range of options to suit your needs and budget. We’ve picked out a few external SSD units as well, for although more expensive than hard disks, they’re the fastest kind of external USB storage available, making them better suited for specific situations. They’re also much less vulnerable to drops; with no internal moving parts it’s much harder to damage an SSD.
Things become more complicated still when you consider the number of standards and various connectors around. USB 3.0 – also known as SuperSpeed USB, or USB 3.1 Gen 1 – can deliver a maximum of 5GB/sec of bandwidth. Meanwhile, USB 3.1 (the Gen 2 variant), or SuperSpeed Plus, can deliver 10GB/sec. In practice, however, hard disk technology will come nowhere near to saturating either of these.
In this mini-roundup of external storage devices, we’ve used both CrystalDiskMark and a file transfer to summarise the performance of each product. Testing has been conducted using Windows 10 in a workstation with an Asus X99-E Deluxe motherboard, which has a port that supports higher USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 speeds to remove any potential hardware bottlenecks.
We recorded the burst speeds with CrystalDiskMark, and measured the transfer rates of a 5GB folder full of large MPEG-4 video files and another with a collection of smaller JPEGS. We used the Robocopy command with the /J parameter, which disables any behind-the-scenes buffering that could affect the results.
We’ve also installed any software that comes with each drive to get an idea of whether the backup or security applications that the manufacturer provides are worth using or best ignored.
Buying a packaged external USB storage device is the simplest way to add storage to your rig, without needing an external power supply or a screwdriver. If you’re feeling resourceful, however, you can try other options that offer greater flexibility and larger capacities.
For example, 3.5-inch external drives offer up to 8TB of storage, which is considerably more than even the largest 2.5-inch device (with the caveat of requiring an external power supply, which makes them less portable).
All 2.5-inch drives can be mounted in a caddy, useful if you have one lying around
In addition, there are 3.5-inch external caddies – with and without disks – that can be used in a RAID 0 or 1 configuration. Some have room for up to four disks, offering as much as 32TB of storage. Unlike a NAS, though, these drives still connect via USB or Thunderbolt, and are configured via your existing operating system like any other external storage device. These days, this means they’re faster for backup too, since Gigabit Ethernet is outperformed by both USB and Thunderbolt.
But for a simple option, an inexpensive cable will serve the same purpose. For example, a SATA-to-USB adapter from StarTech costs less than £20, and lets you connect a barebones 2.5-inch SSD or hard disk directly to your computer. It’s a good way of recycling old drives after an upgrade. And some firms offer dual 2.5-inch caddies for two SSDs.
Lastly, you could opt for a USB hard disk dock – a desk-mounted adapter with slots into which you can plug in a 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch hard disk, without any external casing; you access the files on it over USB. This isn’t exactly a stylish solution, but these relatively affordable docks make it easy to get at a 3.5-inch disk outside of a desktop computer.
The flexibility of bus-powered USB storage over 3.5-inch external hard disks cannot be overstated. A 2.5-inch drive means you can carry as much as 4TB or 5TB of data in your pocket, perhaps an entire lifetime’s worth of digital music and photos, without needing an additional power supply.
3.5-inch disks still have a few advantages. They go up to 8TB and you can buy caddies or pre-filled arrays with support for multiple disks. If you absolutely need that, then 3.5-inch disks are still worth considering, but in all other respects, we’d always prefer the plug-and-play simplicity of a 2.5-inch bus-powered disk.
That’s particularly true if your storage needs are low, and in this case, a slim 1TB drive such as the Seagate Backup Plus will be fine for your needs. But if you think you’ll want to carry a good of selection of music and movies with you as well as your backups, the leap up to 2TB makes logical sense as the price difference between the two capacities is quite small.
It’s a slightly larger price hike to 4TB though, and it’s not obvious everyone will need this amount of storage all the time. But we found the WD MyPassPort 4TB also offered marginally better all-round performance than the other disks, particularly with small files. We also found the software was the most well-polished and easiest to use of all the offerings. Despite its rather fat and heavy physical design, it’s our favourite hard disk in this group test.
The two SSDs on test, Samsung’s T3 and Buffalo’s MiniStation Velocity, are both more expensive than a regular hard disk, are both a heck of a lot faster and have a limited capacity. Therefore they are both only really worth considering if your needs require that performance. An OS installation, ultra-fast backup drive (maybe useful for IT admins) or simply for who want to have the best and fastest everything, we’d only choose an SSD for a situation where performance was more important than capacity.
But with all those considerations taken into account, even though Buffalo’s MiniStation Velocity is a great product, the Samsung T3 clearly beats in performance, software quality, physical design and is slightly better value for money as well.
