Best dishwasher: 4 Best Dishwashers You Can Buy

A great dishwasher is a gift sent from heaven to make your dirty dishes sparkling clean after every meal. Our Best Dishwasher Round-up includes four of the best we’ve tested.

Every machine in this round-up has been fully tested by our dedicated team. We know how much water they use in their main and eco modes, how much power they use, and we know how well they clean everything from dried-on breakfast cereal to stubborn oil and grease. We even know exactly how loud they are when they're rumbling away in your kitchen.

Hit the Next arrow above to start browsing the best dishwashers, or read on for more advice on what to look for and to discover how we test dishwashers.

Top scoring Best Dishwashers in our Round-Up

The following are the dishwashers we’d recommend buying based on our independent testing. We continue to test new models, so let us know if there’s a particular one you’d like us to test in the comments.

Indesit DFG26B1

£239, Boots Kitchen Appliances

A cheap and easy-to-use machine that gets the job done – 8/10

Hotpoint SIUF32120X

£354 Boots Kitchen Appliances

A feature-rich space saver that cleans incredibly well – 8/10

Whirlpool WIO 3T123 PEF

£479, Hughes

The best integrated dishwasher we've ever tested – 9/10

Miele G 6820 SC

£1,149, O Gormans

This supreme specimen can be controlled from an app – 9/10

Best Dishwasher Buying Guide

There are a few varieties of dishwashers. The most common are freestanding dishwashers that are 60cm wide, though there are also slimline dishwashers that are just 45cm wide that are good for small flats. Integrated dishwashers come in similar sizes, but are designed to blend in with your kitchen cabinetry. There also compact dishwashers that sit on the tabletop like a microwave, which are useful if you don’t have space for anything bigger.

Each type gives you a little flexibility depending on your needs, but here are a few more things worth knowing about before buying a new dishwasher.

Capacity

Dishwasher capacity is measured by place setting – a single place setting consists of ten items of various sizes. A 60cm freestanding dishwasher typically takes 11 to 15 place settings. Slimline dishwashers typically hold 8 to 10 place settings and compact dishwashers around 8 to 10 place settings.

Adjustable racks

Another consideration is plate size. Not all dishwashers can take the largest plates, but some have adjustable racks to accommodate plates as big as 31.5cm in diameter. Check the maximum size a machine can take against your largest plates before buying.

Fold down prongs

This is a great feature to have. Fold down prongs make it much easier to load large pots and pans when you don’t have any plates to clean. Cheaper machines tend not to have them, but if you can afford one that does, then you won’t regret it.

Cutlery tray

Another useful feature is a dishwasher with a cutlery tray. This is dedicated tray at the top of the machine that means you have more space for pots and plates in the main part of the machine.

This Week's Best Dishwasher Deals

We've found you great deals on Dishwashers we recommend you buy.

Kenwood KID60S15 at Currys.co.uk Was £329.99 | Now £229.99

Beko DIN15R10 at AO.com Was £299 | Now £239

Hotpoint Aquarius LTB 4M116 at Argos.co.uk Was £349.99 | Now £289.99

Bosch Series 8 SMS88TW02G at Currys.co.uk Was £899.99 | Now £699.99

How we test dishwashers

Every dishwasher is plumbed and run in first before we begin our testing. We fill each dishwasher with a typical domestic load of pots and plates, including wine glasses and plastics.

We test the standard, main wash cycle and the Eco cycle on all machines, measuring the amount of water used, power used, time to completion and the noise during the fill and washing stages.

We also have three standard washing tests:

Dirty wine glass

This test consists of dried-on wine in the bottom of a wine glass. We look for perfect cleaning, a good shine and no streaks. We also look out for common drying problems, such as small pools of water in the base of the glass.

Dried-on wheat cereal

Always a favourite, this test consists of a bowl with dried-on wheat cereal that’s been left for 24 hours. It needs to be cleaned perfectly to achieve a good score.

Dried-on egg

This is our toughest test. In fact it’s so tough that no machine has produced perfect results yet. We leave egg cooked in the microwave in a Pyrex bowl to dry for 24 hours, and we always place this item in the best possible place to get ideal results. Tough though it may be, the extent of the cleaning gives us a great insight into how well machines perform overall.