Best Dash Cams 2017: 6 of the best dashboard cameras

Dash Cam Buying Guide: We run through all the best dash cams on the market right now.
Even though dash cams are relatively new to the UK they are becoming increasingly popular. There are loads to choose from, though, so it's difficult to identify the best dash cam for your needs. We've put together a list of the all the top ones in the market right now.
Car cameras have long been a favourite accessory among Russian commuters and have lead to some amusing and downright scary videos posted online. Not only do dash cams allow you peace of mind when it comes to disputes over accidents, some insurers will actually offer discounts of up to 15% on your premiums if you fit a dash cam, offsetting any initial outlay.
As with all technology, dash cams come in a variety of forms. Some feature a single, forward-facing lens, while others include both forward and rear-facing cameras. These are the type you'll want if you are worried about being rear-ended. Others feature multiple lenses capable of recording various angles or have a wide-angle lens that gets in almost as much as you can see with your eyes. Some dash cams also incorporate GPS technology that comes with the benefit of being able to measure your speed.
This Week's Best Dash Cam Deals
Garmin Dash Cam 35 at Amazon.co.uk | Was £159.99 | Now £118
RAC 05 GPS Dash Cam at Amazon.co.uk | Was £149.99 | Now £114.99
So what makes dash cams different from other mountable cameras such as GoPros? First, most dash cams ensure you don't run out of memory by splitting recordings into small chunks. Although the camera will be recording continuously, the stored files will be broken up into 1-3 minute recordings. This allows the camera to record over the oldest file once the memory becomes full, ensuring you don't miss any important events or fiddle around with deleting unneeded footage
Many dash cams will record to a microSD card, so you can install a larger card to record more footage. Factor in the cost of a memory card, because many dash cams won't come with one in the box. Some dash cams make it easy to access this footage through a smartphone or tablet, too, so you don't have to take the card out of the dash cam.
All dash cams should support at least 720p resolution as the quality of the footage needs to be as high as possible to ensure it can be used to determine blame in disputes over accidents. Grainy grey blobs that aren't clear won't help you win a case.
Related: Best Sat Nav
More sophisticated options might include a G-sensor, which can detect when you've been involved in an accident by detecting a sudden change in movement. This could be an impact or heavy braking. This will then tell the dash cam to record the event and save it to a protected section of the memory card, ensuring it doesn't get overwritten, safeguarding your precious evidence.
You'll also want a dash cam that has good night vision support, meaning footage recorded during low-light driving is as good as the day time.
No matter what you're looking for we've got the dash cam for you. We've reviewed dozens and picked the very best dash cams available to buy right now. You can read full reviews of each of them, but we've also taken all the most important points of each review and put them in one list for you.
More information -
Trusted Reviews is part of the Time Inc. (UK) Ltd Technology Network
Get TrustedReviews' award-winning reviews and advice delivered to your inbox for free!
pablouk
April 27, 2016, 12:57 pm
I just want one with a decent batter life, so I don't need to mess about with wires.
Ralph
July 4, 2016, 4:22 pm
I want one without a screen - why do I need a screen, when I'm going to take the SD card out and put it into my PC to watch the video in the comfort of my study on a decent screen. Having a screen on these things is a complete waste of time and money.
Does anyone know a decent dashcam without the waste of a screen?
0helmet0
July 11, 2016, 9:44 am
so you could view the event, when it happens, while you're at the police station, away from your computer?
Jay
August 8, 2016, 12:22 pm
You're going to align the camera to point the correct direction how exactly?
Will Hollands
August 16, 2016, 5:52 pm
I agree, the screen is pointless! Why not just have a app for the phone so you can view it if you need to? Most of the time its just clutter on the dashboard.
Sean Koppie
September 1, 2016, 12:05 am
view the camera through the smart phone app. If it's a decent cam it has one.
Ralph
September 2, 2016, 3:28 pm
I can link it to my phone to do that - as you do with a Go-Pro.........
Ralph
September 2, 2016, 3:29 pm
I can do that on my phone........or laptop or other device with a screen size more appropriate for viewing this sort of video
Gray Fox
September 11, 2016, 4:39 am
I agree LCDs only get used pretty much once which is during set up, other than that they are bad.
They made the dashcam larger than it really needs to be, and a small dashcam is a good dashcam.
Blackvue might have video quality issues but the Blackvue DR650 is a good example of how to do it
Connect it to a phone and use live view.
Brad ブラッド
November 1, 2016, 10:19 pm
Obviously the folks reviewing these dash cams are not lawyers. You absolutely DO NOT WANT GPS recorded with your video files. At a minimum the GPS must be able to be switched off. GPS will get you into all sorts of trouble if upon discovery at any time you were exceeding the speed limit or committing some other infraction like failing to come to a complete STOP at a STOP sign (yes that GPS data can tell).
David Boaz
December 10, 2016, 10:56 am
So don't break the law. Simples.