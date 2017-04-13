Best Radio 2017: Which DAB radio should you buy?

Trending:
Looking for the best DAB radio to buy? We've reviewed the most popular models currently available to help you find that perfect listening companion
Radio isn’t dead, not by a long shot. We don’t imagine anyone reading this doesn’t know what DAB radio is, and these days you can get a pretty good set for less than the cost of a terrible little Bluetooth speaker.
Radios may not be cool anymore, but that means you don’t have to pay a premium for the standard models anymore either. If you’re not on the bandwagon already, why not?
There’s a good deal more than just DAB to consider, too. Bluetooth streaming, NFC and Wi-Fi internet radio are all no strangers to DAB sets, even ones that cost well under £100.
So, which radio is right for you? We’ve been trying plenty of sets from the biggest radio-makers out there, including legends of the radio scene Pure and Roberts.
From £50 radios to ones costing up to £200, we’ve compared the lot to see what you get for your extra dough. Press the arrow to the right to start our group test, or click one of the links below to check out our reviews directly.
John Lewis Spectrum at John Lewis.co.uk | Was £59.99 | Now £40
Our Score:9
Our Score:9
Our Score:8
Our Score:8
Our Score:7
MattMe
January 21, 2015, 1:55 pm
No Revos in the top 5 now? They're not cheap but they are excellent quality, and very good sound too.
Andrew_TR
January 21, 2015, 10:50 pm
We weren't able to get one in for this test. We really tried too. Fingers crossed we may be able to test and add one of their sets in the future
Seymour Cat
January 22, 2015, 1:20 pm
No radios with a pause button either :-(
My Pure One Classic is getting quite old now & I'd like a bump in sound quality for my next radio, but I couldn't even consider a radio which doesn't let me pause Radio 4 to make a cupper or answer the door.
RSD179
January 23, 2015, 12:53 pm
Well said. DAB radios are expensive, eat batteries, are out of sync with each other, often have lousy reception, etc. The only real benefit is extra, non-analogue stations for those who want them and don't want to listen to them via a PC/phone/tablet.
Ken Shiro
February 13, 2016, 12:45 pm
Panasonic RF-D10EB-K
is best cheap radio Dab !!!
dax
February 9, 2017, 10:43 am
you mean Time shifting?
Seymour Cat
February 9, 2017, 11:14 am
Yes. It's unbelievably useful. Can't understand why it's not a common feature.
dax
February 9, 2017, 12:59 pm
They are badly designed or the Memory is expensive. I agree with you. I'll try and use a PC instead.