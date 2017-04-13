Best Radio 2017: Which DAB radio should you buy?

Looking for the best DAB radio to buy? We've reviewed the most popular models currently available to help you find that perfect listening companion

Radio isn’t dead, not by a long shot. We don’t imagine anyone reading this doesn’t know what DAB radio is, and these days you can get a pretty good set for less than the cost of a terrible little Bluetooth speaker.

Radios may not be cool anymore, but that means you don’t have to pay a premium for the standard models anymore either. If you’re not on the bandwagon already, why not?

There’s a good deal more than just DAB to consider, too. Bluetooth streaming, NFC and Wi-Fi internet radio are all no strangers to DAB sets, even ones that cost well under £100.

So, which radio is right for you? We’ve been trying plenty of sets from the biggest radio-makers out there, including legends of the radio scene Pure and Roberts.

From £50 radios to ones costing up to £200, we’ve compared the lot to see what you get for your extra dough. Press the arrow to the right to start our group test, or click one of the links below to check out our reviews directly.

