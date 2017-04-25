Best CPU for gaming: Eight AMD and Intel processors tested

Picking a processor for a gaming PC is a long-term decision. The processor decides how powerful your PC is overall and can make a big difference in frame rates when gaming, even if you have the best graphics card. In this group test, we evaluate three of Intel’s latest processors and four of AMD’s new Ryzen chips to see which deserves a place in your next rig.

A quick guide to CPUs

If a chip has more cores, it’s going to be better with multi-tasking and demanding software that utilises more ‘threads’ when going about its business. However, the latest games don’t tend to benefit much from having more than four threads, but having fewer than four could see you seeing some serious bottlenecking in more complex titles such as Battlefield 1.

Meanwhile, a higher clock speed (measured in GHz) will make single-threaded software feel snappier and most games perform better. Those are the two key factors, but there’s plenty more to consider. Price is important too because it’s no good wasting money on a chip that’s overpowered.

Look at chipsets, too, because these determine the features on your motherboard. High-end chipsets will support multiple graphics cards, numerous USB ports and better storage hardware, whereas more affordable chipsets and their corresponding motherboards will be more restrictive. That’s fine if you’re only building a modest gaming rig, but no good if you want to use numerous peripherals, several hard disks and expand the machine in the future.

For example, if you want to overclock your 7th-gen Intel processor, you’ll need a motherboard using either the Z170 or Z270 chipset. Otherwise you’re wasting its potential.

How we test

We have two test benches, one for AMD and one for Intel. The minor differences in cooler and SSD should make minimal differences to performance, but as with all benchmarking, there is a small margin of error that we take into account in our conclusions.

Intel test machine

Asus Strix Z270H Gaming motherboard

16GB Corsair Vengeance 3000MHz DDR4

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

Intel 600p SSD

Corsair Hydro H100i V2 cooler

Gigabyte AX370-Gaming 5

16GB Corsair Vengeance 3000MHz DDR4

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

Samsung 960 Evo SSD

Noctua NH-U12S cooler

We used the following benchmarks:

Cinebench - this popular CPU benchmark tests single- and multi-threaded performance by rendering a 3D scene purely using CPU power. It's comparable across both Intel and AMD platforms, which makes it perfect for processor comparisons and for determining which chips are better with single-threaded tasks and which are better for more intensive workloads.

- this popular CPU benchmark tests single- and multi-threaded performance by rendering a 3D scene purely using CPU power. It's comparable across both Intel and AMD platforms, which makes it perfect for processor comparisons and for determining which chips are better with single-threaded tasks and which are better for more intensive workloads. POVRay - this is a ray-tracing test that renders a complex graphical scene using a CPU's various cores and threads. That makes it an ideal test for heavy workloads - and, therefore, perfect for high-end processors.

- this is a ray-tracing test that renders a complex graphical scene using a CPU's various cores and threads. That makes it an ideal test for heavy workloads - and, therefore, perfect for high-end processors. Handbrake - this is a video transcoding test that represents one of the toughest tasks that most home users will require from their PCs. It uses every core available on a CPU, too, so it's an important test for multi-threaded performance.

- this is a video transcoding test that represents one of the toughest tasks that most home users will require from their PCs. It uses every core available on a CPU, too, so it's an important test for multi-threaded performance. PC Mark 8 - this is a popular, multi-platform tests that runs an entire PC through a range of common tasks, so it's a great measure of baseline performance in several different scenarios.

- this is a popular, multi-platform tests that runs an entire PC through a range of common tasks, so it's a great measure of baseline performance in several different scenarios. Power tests - we test entire machines at idle and peak loads to determine which processors require the most electricity.

- we test entire machines at idle and peak loads to determine which processors require the most electricity. Heat tests - in a similar vein, we also measure the temperatures produced by processors. These can be drastically altered by the cooling used in a PC, but it's still important to know how much heat a chip will generate - and therefore what kind of cooling it'll need in a home PC.

- in a similar vein, we also measure the temperatures produced by processors. These can be drastically altered by the cooling used in a PC, but it's still important to know how much heat a chip will generate - and therefore what kind of cooling it'll need in a home PC. The Witcher 3 - this is one of the world's most popular single-player games, and it's graphically demanding but light on the CPU - it has a minimal processing workload and only uses a single core. That makes it representative of most games on the market, which makes it reliable for benchmarking.

- this is one of the world's most popular single-player games, and it's graphically demanding but light on the CPU - it has a minimal processing workload and only uses a single core. That makes it representative of most games on the market, which makes it reliable for benchmarking. Battlefield 1 - this complex first-person shooter is a game where the best players use lighting speed to win matches, so it's important to find out whether a CPU is going to bottleneck the title and reduce its performance levels. It's more demanding of processors, too, thanks to a larger number of human or AI opponents.

- this complex first-person shooter is a game where the best players use lighting speed to win matches, so it's important to find out whether a CPU is going to bottleneck the title and reduce its performance levels. It's more demanding of processors, too, thanks to a larger number of human or AI opponents. Ashes of the Singularity - this is the most CPU-intensive title we test, and that's no surprise - this RTS renders hundreds of characters at once, which puts enormous strain on a processor. It's got a conventional benchmark, and it also predicts a maximum CPU framerate if the GPU wasn't a factor in the test.

