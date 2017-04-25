Best CPU for gaming: Eight AMD and Intel processors tested

Trending:
Picking a processor for a gaming PC is a long-term decision. The processor decides how powerful your PC is overall and can make a big difference in frame rates when gaming, even if you have the best graphics card. In this group test, we evaluate three of Intel’s latest processors and four of AMD’s new Ryzen chips to see which deserves a place in your next rig.
If a chip has more cores, it’s going to be better with multi-tasking and demanding software that utilises more ‘threads’ when going about its business. However, the latest games don’t tend to benefit much from having more than four threads, but having fewer than four could see you seeing some serious bottlenecking in more complex titles such as Battlefield 1.
Meanwhile, a higher clock speed (measured in GHz) will make single-threaded software feel snappier and most games perform better. Those are the two key factors, but there’s plenty more to consider. Price is important too because it’s no good wasting money on a chip that’s overpowered.
Related: A beginner’s guide to CPUs
Look at chipsets, too, because these determine the features on your motherboard. High-end chipsets will support multiple graphics cards, numerous USB ports and better storage hardware, whereas more affordable chipsets and their corresponding motherboards will be more restrictive. That’s fine if you’re only building a modest gaming rig, but no good if you want to use numerous peripherals, several hard disks and expand the machine in the future.
For example, if you want to overclock your 7th-gen Intel processor, you’ll need a motherboard using either the Z170 or Z270 chipset. Otherwise you’re wasting its potential.
Related: Best gaming PC builds from £500/$500
We have two test benches, one for AMD and one for Intel. The minor differences in cooler and SSD should make minimal differences to performance, but as with all benchmarking, there is a small margin of error that we take into account in our conclusions.
Intel test machine
We used the following benchmarks:
1 / 8
2 / 8
3 / 8
4 / 8
5 / 8
6 / 8
7 / 8
8 / 8
You've read our reviews, now take a look at our data yourselves. We've included all our gaming benchmarks and a couple of non-gaming tests as well.
Battlefield 1 (average fps)
The Witcher 3 (average fps)
Ashes of the Singularity (average fps)
POVray single- and multi-core score (higher is better)
Cinebench single- and multi-core score (higher is better)
More information -
Trusted Reviews is part of the Time Inc. (UK) Ltd Technology Network
Get TrustedReviews' award-winning reviews and advice delivered to your inbox for free!