Best Cordless Vacuum: 7 Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaners you can buy

Fed up of your heavy, back-breaking vacuum cleaner? The answer is a cordless vacuum cleaner. We've tested all the best cordless vacuum cleaners on the market and these are our top seven.

Cordless vacs from all the leading brands, including Dyson, Vax and Bosch, make it into our list of the best cordless vacs. Each page features a summary review of the model, but click the links to read our full in-depth reviews.

In the full reviews you can see before and after examples of cleaning performance on carpets and hard floors, and how well they clean right up to the edge of skirting boards.

We also test what they're like to use on stairs and how well they clean up pet hair.

Why buy a cordless vacuum cleaner?

Cordless vacuum cleaners are a great idea. While most aren't as powerful as corded vacuum cleaners, cordless vacuum cleaners are hugely useful and convenient. They let you clean in a completely different way. Instead of doing a big clean every week or so, it's easy to get a cordless machine out to do quick spot cleans whenever you need.

Not being tethered to a socket means cleaning takes less time, too. That means less back bending, and cordless vacuums are lighter, so they're a good option if you have a bad back. They're typically easier to use on stairs and most are great to use in cars, making them even more versatile.

What are the weaknesses?

A good cordless vacuum cleaner doesn't come cheap. You can buy cordless vacuums for around £100 or so, but we don't recommend that you buy any of them. They don't clean well enough to justify the expense. That means the cheapest machines in our round-up cost upwards of £200.

All of the vacuums in this round-up clean well, but with one or two exceptions they don't clean as well as corded machines. For example, few can collect dirt trapped up against skirting boards, so you'll need to go around with a crevice tool to get right into the corners.

Battery life varies, too. The most powerful ones last around 20 minutes, while the less powerful ones go for 30 to 40 minutes. You'll be amazed how much you can get done in 20 minutes, but it's a trade-off between cleaning performance and cleaning time.