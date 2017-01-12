Best Cordless Vacuum: 7 Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaners you can buy

Fed up of your heavy, back-breaking vacuum cleaner? The answer is a cordless vacuum cleaner. We've tested all the best cordless vacuum cleaners on the market and these are our top seven. Hit the Next arrow above to browse the list, or read on to learn more.
Cordless vacs from all the leading brands, including Dyson, Vax and Bosch, make it into our list of the best cordless vacs. Each page features a summary review of the model, but click the links to read our full in-depth reviews.
In the full reviews you can see before and after examples of cleaning performance on carpets and hard floors, and how well they clean right up to the edge of skirting boards.
We also test what they're like to use on stairs and how well they clean up pet hair.
Watch: First look at Dyson's new robot vacuum cleaner, the 360 Eye
Cordless vacuum cleaners are a great idea. While most aren't as powerful as corded vacuum cleaners, cordless vacuum cleaners are hugely useful and convenient. They let you clean in a completely different way. Instead of doing a big clean every week or so, it's easy to get a cordless machine out to do quick spot cleans whenever you need.
Not being tethered to a socket means cleaning takes less time, too. That means less back bending, and cordless vacuums are lighter, so they're a good option if you have a bad back. They're typically easier to use on stairs and most are great to use in cars, making them even more versatile.
Bosch Athlet BCH625KTGB at Amazon.co.uk | Was £289 | Now £139
Dyson V6 Fluffy at Amazon.co.uk | Was £399 | Now £318
Vax Air Cordless Lift U85-ACLG-B at Amazon.com | Was $299 | Now $249.99
Dyson V6 Animal at Amazon.com | Was $499 | Now $339
A good cordless vacuum cleaner doesn't come cheap. You can buy cordless vacuums for around £100 or so, but we don't recommend that you buy any of them. They don't clean well enough to justify the expense. That means the cheapest machines in our round-up cost upwards of £200.
All of the vacuums in this round-up clean well, but with one or two exceptions they don't clean as well as corded machines. For example, few can collect dirt trapped up against skirting boards, so you'll need to go around with a crevice tool to get right into the corners.
Battery life varies, too. The most powerful ones last around 20 minutes, while the less powerful ones go for 30 to 40 minutes. You'll be amazed how much you can get done in 20 minutes, but it's a trade-off between cleaning performance and cleaning time.
Mark Allen
January 13, 2016, 9:18 pm
Not sure I trust this review at all. I have owned 2 of these supposed "best" handhelds (Dyson being utter crap) and neither come close to my old 18V Black and Decker Pivot Dustbuster. The cynic in me thinks maybe it's the power of advertising revenue taking precedence. Pity.
Ken mills
January 20, 2016, 2:45 am
I have just purchased the Dyson v 6 and find it a miserable excuse of a vacuum cleaner. Very short running time. I have the bosch athlet and all round I find it far superior to the v 6. Why the v6 could not have batteries that could be charging whilst it is being used beats me. I think Dyson can learn a lesson from the building industry, imagine having a workforce that has to stop working after 10 to 12 minutes for 3 to 4 hrs for their tools to be recharged, it's unbelievable. come on Dyson, wake up to what is required before another manufacturer beats you to it!
T Wicks
January 25, 2016, 8:49 pm
I respect Dyson for taking engineering seriously in the UK but as an engineer myself I'm not convinced by their products.
Overpriced, overhyped and over engineered are the feelings I get when ever I try one. When time came to buying one for myself I could not justify spending for any Dyson. On a good day I can buy a heavy duty Karcher which can tackle gravel, glass and water for £60.
Yes it needs filters and bags ... So what
Over its life, even with heavy use I end up spending less than the value of a dyson.
Judy Stambouly
January 27, 2016, 3:08 pm
I got one of these ( V6 Animal) in the Currys Black Friday sale. I love it all my floors are wooden apart from my stairs and landing so it suits me down to the ground being partially disabled. I love the fact that you can use the smaller bit for the stairs, I can do my whole house on one charge which is roughly 30 min or about 20 if you press the max button down. I wouldn't be without it now and I would recommend it to anyone.
NitroFan
January 29, 2016, 1:23 pm
Well you can ignore at least one of these "recommendations"!
Thank goodness for John Lewis 1 week before Christmas my 3 year old AEG Ergorapido cordless battery pack expired I should say this unit has perfeormed flawlessly in a home with a doggy.
So off I went to John Lewis I looked at the Bosh mentioned here and just as i was taking it to the counter one of their highly informed partners stopped me and asked if they could help.
I explained that I had and AEG Ergorapido but liked the idea of the longer life (Claims) of the Bosch I had seen on the TV. He said dont bother the duration claims ONLY work on the lowest setting and that would not lift feathers off a wooden floor his advice: Stay with what you have it is the best for the price on the market! and its not in this guide how about that!
purchaseorder
January 29, 2016, 9:03 pm
Dyson are good but longevity is questionable in my experience
James Pickett
January 30, 2016, 8:34 pm
"one of the earliest to introduce the cordless vacuum"
Yeah, right. Electrolux made one (an upright) about 10 years ago, and it was brilliant. The batteries failed eventually (NiCads) and by then they had stopped making or supporting it, but I've no idea why. I'd certainly buy another.
James Pickett
January 30, 2016, 8:36 pm
Dyson's marketing is just BS. Their 'digital motor' is just a
brushless motor, as used in CD players and just about everywhere -
there's nothing special about it or, indeed, anything with his name on
it. Remember the washing machine?
CommentTeleView
January 30, 2016, 10:44 pm
The Dyson is indeed the pick of the bunch. It's the first battery powered vacuum cleaner I have ever tried that actually generates a decent amount of suction. And the light weight of the unit makes it a pleasure to use.
Ann Onymous
January 31, 2016, 12:37 pm
We have an i Robot, affectionately known as our Robert. He's great but can't climb stairs.
Ann Onymous
February 2, 2016, 10:05 am
We use it for picking up dog hairs but our dog doesn't shed much hair. The best thing is to go onto the i Robot site and look at what they've got to offer, we've had ours a long time now. Also you need to empty his filter each time you use it and make sure his little brushes are clean, all quite easy. My son has one, his mother in law has one and when our old one broke down we just bought a new one. Spares are readily available on line, easy to fit and the company has been easy to deal with.
LanxLass
February 29, 2016, 12:54 pm
If they make them too well then they don't sell enough of them. This happened to Goblin cleaners in the 1950s/60s. They went out of business - I think - due to making a machine that was too durable. We are living in the throw-away society and few things are built to last.!
Don Cross
March 19, 2016, 10:55 am
We are on ten years of our Dyson DC04!
Jackie Ozmen
May 2, 2016, 11:18 am
We have a Dyson DC35, bought it because we have been using Dyson for about 20 years. This is the worst vacuum I have ever had by a country mile!! It cuts out intermittently whilst using it. We were told
by Dyson it was a faulty battery, they sent us another one, same problem, they sent another, same problem. It now sits in the garage as a reminder that I need to shop with more consideration next time and not assume because it has the word Dyson attached that it will be any good.
RosemaryP
June 6, 2016, 9:55 am
Has anyone come across a really small vacuum cleaner with soft brushes and a thin extension that can be used for all those fiddly jobs such as cleaning books, back of shelves, tops of curtains, lampshades, anything small that can only be reached from a step-ladder? Perhaps the next model is the Tiny? A cleaner the size of an (old) mobile phone with thin, flat, and at least one soft, bendy extension?