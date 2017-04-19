Best Coffee Machines 2017: 12 best Espresso and Coffee Machines

There's never been this much choice for your next coffee machine!

We test coffee machines for all budgets, focusing not just on the kind of coffee they produce, but also on build quality, design, and how easy they are to operate. In this round-up, you'll see machines with built-in milk-frothing, cup warmers, customisable brewing options, bean grinding, pod brewing and even app-controlled drinks making.

Whether you're looking for an upgrade on your current home barista, or you're ready to trial your first coffee machine, choosing the right one for you can be a tricky business. There's an overwhelming amount of choice out there. Luckily, we've chugged our way through some of the best – and worst – coffee-making options to crown our winners.

Our round-up of the best coffee machines offers something for everyone. We've reviewed dozens of pod machines, espresso machines, bean-to-cup and filter coffee machines to come up with the perfect list.

At the time of the review, the Sage by Heston Blumenthal The Oracle was available for

At the time of the review, the Nescafe Dolce Gusto Melody III by De'Longhi was available for £149

At the time of the review, the KitchenAid Personal Coffee Maker was available for £89

Prem Desai November 7, 2014, 10:12 am Very interesting read. Thanks Andy. I've been using the Tassimo system since it first came out and would have liked to see how it compares to the other pod machines. Having said that, whilst I still like their drinks, their machines are getting worse with each generation (smaller water tank, noiser, uglier and less reliable). Their customer service is pants too. I think I'll be ditching my Tassimo once my current supply of pods runs out and have a look at some of these machines instead .....

andyvan November 7, 2014, 2:54 pm We'll be reviewing more machines over the next few weeks/months, so watch this space.

Robert Winters December 11, 2014, 12:46 pm Picked up a Bosch Tassimo machine last week to replace my Dolce Gusto which didn't make coffee hot enough. (even after the hassle of boiling the kettle and heating my mugs before use)

The machine was reduced from £100 to £35 and when you register the machine you get £20 of pod vouchers FREE making my new (and excellent) Tassimo T12 Vivy machine the grand total of £15! (+ free delivery)

Bargain of the year!

And you haven't even given Tassimo a mention but yet you include 3 Nespresso machines in your list! (commission?) Odd as Tassimo makes equally good coffee and at a fraction of the price of other pod machines. (£2.90 pods in Tesco Vs £4+ of the others) Not to mention the huge range of coffees, teas and hot chocolates that Tassimo provide compared to rivals. (plus 3rd party pod support even cheaper)

Because of this i don't think your list represents a very good, varied (what's with 5 Delongi machines?) or accurate assessment of the best coffee machines on the market at the moment.

You certainly haven't included any machine that represents the best value for money.

What's worse is that i am posting this comment just after you claim to have updated the list of machines to be current.

Did you even bother to see what was being sold at what prices at the moment? it doesn't seem like it.

andyvan December 11, 2014, 2:23 pm We have some Tassimo machines in for for test at the moment, so you'll them appear here soon.

Robert Winters December 11, 2014, 2:40 pm Well as a consumer site i would have expected you to be raving at a Bosch coffee machine being delivered for an effective £15

It is Christmas.

I guess you'll get round to it.

Stephen Middlehurst January 2, 2015, 9:59 pm I was wondering about this too as not only are there no Tassimo machines on the 'best of' list but none have been reviewed full stop. Odd that in the 22 days since the reply to your post there's been two more Dolce Gusto reviews but I'm sure they'll be along soon. Shame that they're not up already though as there's some ridiculously good deals around at the moment across the range. Just picked up the T55 for £70 (owing to water quality in our area a Brita filter is more-or-less an essential feature) and very impressed so far. Well built, stupidly easy to use, good quality drinks and a very wide range of pods to choose from (likely helped by not being tied to a single manufacturer). Add on the 2 x £10 vouchers (not to mention decent cashback rates at the moment) plus decent availability in supermarkets and it's an attractive system right now. On the subject of Dolce Gusto I'd have to argue these really aren't machines that do anything but coffee. Sure there's a couple of hot chocolate variants but they're all coffee-based. Similarly for tea, there's a couple of latte options but I think anyone buying this as anything other than a coffee machine is likely to be disappointed.

andyvan January 16, 2015, 6:27 pm We've reviewed that machine now and it's in the round-up. Thanks for the tip!

Paul January 16, 2015, 9:10 pm Nice to see my Melody 3 get a 9

aksolanki January 19, 2015, 10:48 am Or, you could pony up £35 and enjoy great coffee in 60 seconds for £0.25 a cup. Perfect if you have an early start and want to enjoy great tasting coffee.

Ian Morris January 19, 2015, 2:58 pm I have a Tassimo and a Bialetti, both of which I love and both of which I use all the time. The Bosch Tassimo machine I have wins on speed, but it takes a while to find the good pods - I suggest the Costa Americano as a good starting point and the Kenco Cafe Crema as a nice option. The big problem I have with Tassimo is that shops don't carry a wide selection, and the online store is very expensive as you usually have to cough up for shipping.

James vB February 20, 2015, 1:29 pm Having tried a bunch of these capsule machines back-to-back, I can recommend AEG's Lavazza A Modo Mio, esp with my favourite blend 'Intensamente'. Quick, easy, clean and consistent results, unlike others I could mention, with UK cost at c. 20p per cup. Have Bialetti and Aeropress as a back-up, but too fiddly and messy for use x times per day.

Richard Leake January 2, 2016, 4:21 pm Making your own coffee is a joy I find, I could never give up the heady aroma of it brewing and it's wonderful rich taste once finally ready. I'm looking forward to try a brand new method of making it soon - it's the cafetière re-invented, improved and NO MESS. Currently available from http://igg.me/at/itsamerica...

Take a look and if you like join me in the revolution.



Dropout July 24, 2016, 12:45 pm What a crap review, try a Jura

dopehome.com September 8, 2016, 11:45 pm As an Australian, I know what good coffee tastes like since we have the best coffee in the world (I'm kidding, put your armour down). I've tried a few of the different coffees from espresso machines to the capsules machines, but I gotta say I still settle with the simple black coffee from the stovetop espresso maker.