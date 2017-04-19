Trending:

Best Coffee Machines 2017: 12 best Espresso and Coffee Machines

Our round-up of the best coffee machines offers something for everyone. We've reviewed dozens of pod machines, espresso machines, bean-to-cup and filter coffee machines to come up with the perfect list.

Whether you're looking for an upgrade on your current home barista, or you're ready to trial your first coffee machine, choosing the right one for you can be a tricky business. There's an overwhelming amount of choice out there. Luckily, we've chugged our way through some of the best – and worst – coffee-making options to crown our winners.

We test coffee machines for all budgets, focusing not just on the kind of coffee they produce, but also on build quality, design, and how easy they are to operate. In this round-up, you'll see machines with built-in milk-frothing, cup warmers, customisable brewing options, bean grinding, pod brewing and even app-controlled drinks making.

There's never been this much choice for your next coffee machine!

KitchenAid Personal Coffee Maker

1 / 12

Our Score:

8

KitchenAid Personal Coffee Maker

Read full KitchenAid Personal Coffee Maker review
Key features:
  • Personal filter coffee machine
  • Insulated mug
  • One-button operation
  • 600ml reservoir
  • H39.5 x W16.5 x D22.5cm
The KitchenAid Personal Coffee Maker is a bit different; it's effectively a single-person filter coffee machine. It's designed to be used with a supplied insulated mug that you can take with you on the morning commute. There's nothing stopping you from buying another mug for more than one person, but it comes with one to start.

It produces coffee that's ready to drink straight away, but which is still hot enough to add some milk before you leave. It's a great, convenient option for anyone who needs their coffee fix in the morning, and the compact design looks fab, too. If you're spending megabucks on a daily Starbucks habit then consider this the perfect antidote.

Buy now at hartsofstur.co.uk from £49.99

At the time of the review, the KitchenAid Personal Coffee Maker was available for £89
Tassimo Vivy by Bosch

2 / 12

Our Score:

8

Tassimo Vivy by Bosch

Read full Tassimo Vivy by Bosch review
Key features:
  • Pod machine
  • 3.3-bar pump pressure
  • 700ml water tank
  • H24.9 x W16.9 x D29.8cm
The Tassimo Vivy is ridiculously cheap for such a versatile coffee machine, which is why we recommend it. Part of the Tassimo coffee system, it's also incredibly small – perfect for compact kitchens and dens.

Like other Tassimo machines, it's also easy to use. It has just one button, and there's virtually no heat-up time. The machine reads the barcode on each 'T Disc' to work out the correct temperature, amount of water and brewing time. The range of drinks is great, too, since it includes coffee, tea, chai lattes, fruit and herbal teas.

If there's a better machine for less than £40, we're yet to find it.

Buy now at tescodirect.com from £35

At the time of the review, the Tassimo Vivy by Bosch was available for £35
Gaggia Classic Deluxe Coffee Station

3 / 12

Our Score:

8

Gaggia Classic Deluxe Coffee Station

Read full Gaggia Classic Deluxe Coffee Station review
Key features:
  • 34-setting grinder
  • 2.1-litre reservoir
  • Included tamper, knock-out box, thermometer and milk jug
The Gaggia Classic Deluxe Coffee Station provides everything you need to make brilliant coffee at home – including a high-end MDF grinder and a bundle of clever accessories.

With 34 grind settings, ranging from super-fine to coarse, getting the right balance can be a little tricky at first. But once you're used to it, this complete home barista gives you the joy of making coffee the traditional way. There’s dosing control and a group handle holder, so you can dispense straight into the filter basket, too.

Buy now at gaggia.co.uk from £529

At the time of the review, the Gaggia Classic Deluxe was £529
Dualit Espress-Auto 3-in-1

4 / 12

Our Score:

9

Dualit Espress-Auto 3-in-1 Coffee Machine

Read full Dualit Espress-Auto 3-in-1 Coffee Machine review
Key features:
  • Compatible with capsules, ground coffee and ESE
  • 15-bar pump pressure
  • 1.5-litre water tank
  • H21 x W26 x D33cm
The Dualit Espress-Auto 3-in-1 Coffee Machine is an innovative combination of espresso machine and pod machine, making it great for people who love proper ground coffee but want to be lazy every now and again. The machine takes ground coffee, ESE pods and Dualit's own NX capsules, which are Nespresso-compatible and include Fine Tea varieties.

This makes the machine supremely flexible – and it looks fantastic, too. A generous 1.5-litre water tank means you won't have to fill it often, and there's a steaming wand for frothing milk. Aficionados will love the control this machine offers, but both ground coffee and pod coffee taste fantastic, making this a great investment for any coffee fan.

Buy now at amazon.co.uk from £182

At the time of the review, the Dualit Espress-Auto 3-in-1 Coffee Machine was available for £199.95
KitchenAid Nespresso Artisan

5 / 12

Our Score:

9

KitchenAid Nespresso Artisan

Read full KitchenAid Nespresso Artisan review
Key features:
  • 19-bar pump pressure
  • Compatible with Grand Crus and some other pods
  • 1.4-litre water tank
  • H33 x W20.8 x D33cm
If you already have a kitchen of matching KitchenAid appliances then the Nespresso Artisan is perfect for you. Like all KitchenAid appliances, it's available in six colours, so you can match it perfectly to the rest of your KitchenAid fare.

It also sports the iconic design for which the brand is so famous. That – and the high-quality die-cast zinc and aluminium construction – accounts for its high price, but the design and build quality are in a different league to other Nespresso machines.

The Artisan has a large 1.4-litre water tank and the pod bin can hold up to 14 pods, so it's the perfect machine for entertaining lots of people. You can choose from six drink sizes, but note that there's no milk function built in. This won't be an issue for those who enjoy the fine art of manual milk frothing, however.

Buy now at hartsofstur.com from £198.95

At the time of the review, the KitchenAid Nespresso Artisan was available for £309.95
Nescafe Dolce Gusto Melody III

6 / 12

Our Score:

9

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Melody III by De'Longhi

Read full Nescafe Dolce Gusto Melody III by De'Longhi review
Key features:
  • Dolce Gusto Pod Machine
  • 5-bar pump pressure
  • 1.3-litre water tank
  • H33 x W21 x D29cm
The Dolce Gusto Melody 3 is more stylish and interesting than most coffee machines, which is great if you want something that makes a statement. But it's also a fantastic pod coffee machine and is part of the Nescafe Dolce Gusto system, which includes loads of great coffee, tea and hot chocolate varieties from which to choose.

The Melody 3 has a decent-sized 1.3-litre water tank and a 15-bar pump pressure, but our favourite feature is the adjustable drip tray that accommodates almost any sized mug. This is an automatic machine, so it's dead easy to use, although there's a neat system for customising the strength of each drink based on your preference. Overall, this is a top-performing machine that's hard to fault.

Buy now at argos.co.uk from £59.99

At the time of the review, the Nescafe Dolce Gusto Melody III by De'Longhi was available for £149
DeLonghi Lattissima Pro

7 / 12

Our Score:

9

Nespresso Lattissima Pro by De'Longhi

Read full Nespresso Lattissima Pro by De'Longhi review
Key features:
  • Nespresso pod machine
  • 19-bar pump pressure
  • 1.3-litre water tank
  • 500ml milk carafe
  • 1300W
  • H37.4 x W19.4 x D33.2cm
This Nespresso machine is the absolute ultimate in pod coffee making. The key feature is the fresh milk carafe and its automatic foaming function, which is something you'd normally see on larger bean-to-cup coffee machines. It also has an impressively high 19-bar pump pressure and you can adjust the amount of milk, froth and coffee for each drink – it even remembers your preferences for later.

The high-pressure pump means this is a fast machine – it took us just 25 seconds to make a coffee and 40 seconds for milk drinks. Since this is a pod machine, it's very easy to use, too. The quality of coffee produced using the Nespresso Grand Crus pods is excellent, and we particularly love the latte macchiatos that the Lattissima Pro makes.

Buy now at johnlewis.co.uk from £349.95

At the time of the review, the Nespresso Lattissima Pro by De'Longhi was available for £429
Sage by Heston

8 / 12

Our Score:

9

Sage by Heston Blumenthal The Oracle

Read full Sage by Heston Blumenthal The Oracle review
Key features:
  • Bean-to-cup machine
  • Dual boiler system
  • Integrated grinder
  • Auto-frother
  • H45.3 x W37.3 x D40.9cm
Bean-to-cup machines often value convenience over quality, but this Sage Oracle machine isn't like that at all. Like all Sage's appliances, it's beautifully designed – and it produces great coffee.

The Oracle is a very tall, dual-boiler machine and, unlike many bean-to-cup machines, the grinder is separate from the brewing machine. This makes it harder to use, but the results are worth the extra effort. We love the automated milk frother, which makes it much easier to make latte-style drinks.

This machine offers a barista experience, but you don't need the experience to make it work.

Buy now at johnlewis.co.uk from £1435

At the time of the review, the Sage by Heston Blumenthal The Oracle was available for £1599
Melitta Caffeo Barista TS

9 / 12

Our Score:

9

Melitta Caffeo Barista TS

Read full Melitta Caffeo Barista TS review
Key features:
  • Dual-bean hopper
  • Automatic milk frother
  • 1.8-litre reservoir
  • Programmable recipe buttons
  • Four customisable user profiles
With the supreme ability to serve up practically any hot drink under the sun, thanks to its automatic milk-frothing function, the Melitta Caffeo Barista TS makes a cuppa with the same attention to detail as any good manual machine. Its dual-hopper lets you have two types of bean on the go, and its huge range of configurable recipes provides plenty of scope for experimentation.

Simple touch controls and a bright LCD screen make it super-easy to put your drink together, and if you don’t like the default options – which is unlikely, since they’re spot on – then you can manually override them in the menu system. My Coffee modes let you assign different concoctions to different members of a household, and a slick front and high-quality gloss finish complete the unbeatable package. If you have the cash to splash, the Caffeo Barista TS is a no-brainer.

Buy now at amazon.co.uk from £985

At the time of the review, the Melitta Caffeo Barista TS was available for £980
Nespresso Prodigio

10 / 12

Our Score:

9

Nespresso Prodigio

Read full Nespresso Prodigio review
Key features:
  • 9-bar pump pressure
  • 800ml water tank
  • 1260W
  • Dimensions: H25.5 x W11.9 x D37.4cm
  • App control via Bluetooth
Bringing the smarts to coffee making, the Nespresso Prodigio brings app-controlled caffeine to your kitchen worktop. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth to let you remotely brew coffee from the comfort of the sofa or the warmth of your bed – and it will even alert your phone when you’re running out of coffee. There are notifications for when the machine needs descaling, the water tank is low, and when the capsule container is full too.

The Prodigio backs up its Internet of Things brain with some nifty coffee-making features. As well as setting the machine to make coffee instantly or on a timer from anywhere around the house, you can customise family profiles and make a wide variety of great-tasting drinks from capsules. There are manual buttons, too, for the times when you don’t have your phone to hand. A neat size and minimal styling top off the attractive bundle.

Buy now at nespresso.co.uk from £169.99

At the time of the review, the Nespresso Prodigio was available for £159
AEG Fantasia

11 / 12

Our Score:

10

AEG Fantasia

Read full AEG Fantasia review
Key features:
  • Uses Lavazza A Modo Mio capsules
  • 15-bar pump pressure
  • 1.2-litre water tank
  • 1200W
  • H29.6 x W18.5 x D36.7cm
A long-time favourite of ours, the AEG Fantasia is a 15-bar pod machine that supports Lavazza's Modo Mio capsules. It has 36 settings, so you can enjoy a tailored cappuccino, lungo, espresso or latte, controlling both the amount of coffee and milk.

But what separates this machine from many is its outstanding detachable milk jug. Both the jug and steam pipe can be removed and are dishwasher-safe, making cleaning the AEG Fantasia so much easier than most machines. The jug means you don't have to rely on powdered milk pods as you do with some other machines, and it's perfect for making hot chocolate – and even to froth cold milk for milkshakes.

Given the huge number of features on offer and the excellent coffee it makes, the AEG Fantasia is outstanding value.

Buy now at johnlewis.co.uk from £109.95

At the time of the review, the AEG Fantasia was available for £169.99
Smeg ECF01

12 / 12

Our Score:

10

Smeg ECF01

Read full Smeg ECF01 review
Key features:
  • 1-litre water reservoir
  • 15-bar pressure
  • Thermoblock heating technology
If you’re a hardcore home barista with high expectations of your espresso machine, look no further than the speedy, feature-packed and 1950s design-inspired Smeg ECF01. Take its Thermoblock tech, which helps it reach optimal temperature in a staggering 40 seconds, for instance. Or its clever knack for remembering exactly how much water you like in your coffee every time. There’s no denying its sheer all-round brilliance.

Other notable perks include a cup-warming surface on the machine’s top that’s large enough for two cups. There’s also a de-calc alarm to let you know when it needs a clean to keep the coffee flowing smoothly. This is manual coffee making at its fastest, most practical, and certainly its most attractive.

Buy now at johnlewis.co.uk from £279.95

At the time of the review, the Smeg ECF01 was available for £279.95

Prem Desai

November 7, 2014, 10:12 am

Very interesting read. Thanks Andy.

I've been using the Tassimo system since it first came out and would have liked to see how it compares to the other pod machines.

Having said that, whilst I still like their drinks, their machines are getting worse with each generation (smaller water tank, noiser, uglier and less reliable). Their customer service is pants too.

I think I'll be ditching my Tassimo once my current supply of pods runs out and have a look at some of these machines instead .....

andyvan

November 7, 2014, 2:54 pm

We'll be reviewing more machines over the next few weeks/months, so watch this space.

Robert Winters

December 11, 2014, 12:46 pm

Picked up a Bosch Tassimo machine last week to replace my Dolce Gusto which didn't make coffee hot enough. (even after the hassle of boiling the kettle and heating my mugs before use)
The machine was reduced from £100 to £35 and when you register the machine you get £20 of pod vouchers FREE making my new (and excellent) Tassimo T12 Vivy machine the grand total of £15! (+ free delivery)
Bargain of the year!
And you haven't even given Tassimo a mention but yet you include 3 Nespresso machines in your list! (commission?) Odd as Tassimo makes equally good coffee and at a fraction of the price of other pod machines. (£2.90 pods in Tesco Vs £4+ of the others) Not to mention the huge range of coffees, teas and hot chocolates that Tassimo provide compared to rivals. (plus 3rd party pod support even cheaper)
Because of this i don't think your list represents a very good, varied (what's with 5 Delongi machines?) or accurate assessment of the best coffee machines on the market at the moment.
You certainly haven't included any machine that represents the best value for money.
What's worse is that i am posting this comment just after you claim to have updated the list of machines to be current.
Did you even bother to see what was being sold at what prices at the moment? it doesn't seem like it.

andyvan

December 11, 2014, 2:23 pm

We have some Tassimo machines in for for test at the moment, so you'll them appear here soon.

Robert Winters

December 11, 2014, 2:40 pm

Well as a consumer site i would have expected you to be raving at a Bosch coffee machine being delivered for an effective £15
It is Christmas.
I guess you'll get round to it.

Stephen Middlehurst

January 2, 2015, 9:59 pm

I was wondering about this too as not only are there no Tassimo machines on the 'best of' list but none have been reviewed full stop. Odd that in the 22 days since the reply to your post there's been two more Dolce Gusto reviews but I'm sure they'll be along soon. Shame that they're not up already though as there's some ridiculously good deals around at the moment across the range. Just picked up the T55 for £70 (owing to water quality in our area a Brita filter is more-or-less an essential feature) and very impressed so far. Well built, stupidly easy to use, good quality drinks and a very wide range of pods to choose from (likely helped by not being tied to a single manufacturer). Add on the 2 x £10 vouchers (not to mention decent cashback rates at the moment) plus decent availability in supermarkets and it's an attractive system right now.

On the subject of Dolce Gusto I'd have to argue these really aren't machines that do anything but coffee. Sure there's a couple of hot chocolate variants but they're all coffee-based. Similarly for tea, there's a couple of latte options but I think anyone buying this as anything other than a coffee machine is likely to be disappointed.

andyvan

January 16, 2015, 6:27 pm

We've reviewed that machine now and it's in the round-up. Thanks for the tip!

Paul

January 16, 2015, 9:10 pm

Nice to see my Melody 3 get a 9

aksolanki

January 19, 2015, 10:48 am

Or, you could pony up £35 and enjoy great coffee in 60 seconds for £0.25 a cup. Perfect if you have an early start and want to enjoy great tasting coffee.

Ian Morris

January 19, 2015, 2:58 pm

I have a Tassimo and a Bialetti, both of which I love and both of which I use all the time. The Bosch Tassimo machine I have wins on speed, but it takes a while to find the good pods - I suggest the Costa Americano as a good starting point and the Kenco Cafe Crema as a nice option.

The big problem I have with Tassimo is that shops don't carry a wide selection, and the online store is very expensive as you usually have to cough up for shipping.

James vB

February 20, 2015, 1:29 pm

Having tried a bunch of these capsule machines back-to-back, I can recommend AEG's Lavazza A Modo Mio, esp with my favourite blend 'Intensamente'. Quick, easy, clean and consistent results, unlike others I could mention, with UK cost at c. 20p per cup. Have Bialetti and Aeropress as a back-up, but too fiddly and messy for use x times per day.

Richard Leake

January 2, 2016, 4:21 pm

Making your own coffee is a joy I find, I could never give up the heady aroma of it brewing and it's wonderful rich taste once finally ready. I'm looking forward to try a brand new method of making it soon - it's the cafetière re-invented, improved and NO MESS. Currently available from http://igg.me/at/itsamerica...
Take a look and if you like join me in the revolution.

Dropout

July 24, 2016, 12:45 pm

What a crap review, try a Jura

dopehome.com

September 8, 2016, 11:45 pm

As an Australian, I know what good coffee tastes like since we have the best coffee in the world (I'm kidding, put your armour down). I've tried a few of the different coffees from espresso machines to the capsules machines, but I gotta say I still settle with the simple black coffee from the stovetop espresso maker.

Gabriela

April 7, 2017, 11:50 pm

The Karmin espresso machine works well for me :-)

