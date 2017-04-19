Bread is delicious. Bread you've made yourself is even better. We've picked out the very best breadmakers available for making all kinds of loaves. Each has been fully-tested, so you can buy with confidence.

It's worth keeping an eye out for a few key features in your hunt for a breadmaker. For instance, most machines offer three loaf sizes, but some compact models offer only one or two. Your breadmaker should also have a minimum of around a dozen programs including white, brown and wholemeal loaves, with fast-bake options.

If you're gluten-intolerant, look out for one with a special program designed for gluten-free bread mixes. It's well worth getting one that also has dough programs for everything from pizza to ciabatta and croissant dough.

Many breadmakers offer 'fast bake' programs too. Though you have to keep an eye out when considering these as some only have fast recipes for white loaves, which isn't very helpful if you only eat wholemeal bread. Also, check how fast the programs are – some machines can make a large white in less than an hour, while others take longer.

Avoid any breadmaker that doesn't have a timer delay. These are handy for baking bread that's ready just in time for breakfast or your return from work. Other extra perks can include a seed dispenser to drop seeds at just the right time, a yeast dispenser and a kneading blade for loaves that use rye flour.

Scroll down to see our current picks of the best breadmakers money can buy.