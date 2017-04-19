Trending:

4 best breadmakers for tasty homemade loaves

Bread is delicious. Bread you've made yourself is even better. We've picked out the very best breadmakers available for making all kinds of loaves. Each has been fully-tested, so you can buy with confidence.

It's worth keeping an eye out for a few key features in your hunt for a breadmaker. For instance, most machines offer three loaf sizes, but some compact models offer only one or two. Your breadmaker should also have a minimum of around a dozen programs including white, brown and wholemeal loaves, with fast-bake options.

If you're gluten-intolerant, look out for one with a special program designed for gluten-free bread mixes. It's well worth getting one that also has dough programs for everything from pizza to ciabatta and croissant dough.

Many breadmakers offer 'fast bake' programs too. Though you have to keep an eye out when considering these as some only have fast recipes for white loaves, which isn't very helpful if you only eat wholemeal bread. Also, check how fast the programs are – some machines can make a large white in less than an hour, while others take longer.

Avoid any breadmaker that doesn't have a timer delay. These are handy for baking bread that's ready just in time for breakfast or your return from work. Other extra perks can include a seed dispenser to drop seeds at just the right time, a yeast dispenser and a kneading blade for loaves that use rye flour.

Scroll down to see our current picks of the best breadmakers money can buy.

Panasonic SD-ZB2502BXC

Panasonic SD-ZB2502BXC Breadmaker

Read full Panasonic SD-ZB2502BXC Breadmaker review
Key features:
  • 400g, 500g and 600g loaf size options
  • Built-in seed, fruit and yeast dispensers
  • Rye kneading blade included
If you want the absolute best breadmaker out there and hang the cost, the Pansonic SD-ZB2502BXC is it. This advanced machine costs over £100, but it makes outstanding bread and has all the features you need to make a wide variety of bread, doughs and jams.

A few things make it stand out. First, it has a seed and dried fruit dispenser, plus a yeast dispenser that perfectly separates the yeast and water. Second, it comes with a rye kneading blade so you can make 100% rye loaves as well as mixed loaves.

Finally, it comes with a comprehensive recipe book of more than 100 recipes. Sure, you can find more online, but all these recipes are tuned to work perfectly with the Panasonic breadmaker. It's a great all round package that you'll love to use.

Buy Now at Amazon.co.uk from £119.99

Cuisinart CBK250U Automatic Breadmaker

Cuisinart CBK250U Automatic Breadmaker

Read full Cuisinart CBK250U Automatic Breadmaker review
Key features:
  • 465g and 700g loaf options
  • Seed and dried fruit dispenser
  • Make your own custom program setting
If you like the idea of the Panasonic but want something a little more stylish for your kitchen then the Cusinart CBK250U Automatic Breadmaker is a great option. It still has a seed and dried fruit dispenser, but it looks like a sleeker, more modern appliance.

It makes very good bread too, of course, and it also makes the largest loaves of any breadmaker we've tested. Its biggest loaf is a whopping 700g, which is a 100g more than the Panasonic can manage.

One final interesting feature no other machine has is a programmable setting. This lets you create your own recipe, setting the baking time, rest time and so forth to your own preferences. It's a nice option if you want to fine tune your efforts to get the perfect loaf.

Buy Now at Amazon.co.uk from £129

Kenwood Bread Maker BM260

Kenwood Bread Maker BM260

Read full Kenwood Bread Maker BM260 review
Key features:
  • 350g, 500g and 600g loaf size options
  • Clever adjustable spoon for measuring ingredients
  • 'Foody' recipe book with some interesting options
If you'd rather not spend upwards of £100 on a breadmaker, the Kenwood Bread Maker BM260 is a good compromise. It lacks extra features like dispensers for seeds and yeast, but it's not short of a trick or two itself.

Our favourite feature is the supplied adjustable spoon. This makes it easy to measure out ingredients perfectly, so you don't have to get the scales out. The breadmaker is also fan-assisted to help speed up the baking process.

We also rather like the provided recipe book, which includes some unusual recipes such as a caramelised onion loaf and even a chocolate loaf. Yum.

Buy Now at Amazon.co.uk from £81

Russell Hobbs 18036 Breadmaker

Russell Hobbs 18036 Breadmaker

Read full Russell Hobbs 18036 Breadmaker review
Key features:
  • 300g, 444g and 600g loaf size options
  • Three crust colour options and timer delay
  • 55-minute fast loaf mode

Want the cheapest good breadmaker? The Russell Hobbs 18036 Breadmaker has you covered. There's nothing particularly fancy about it, but it has all the bits you really need.

Unlike other cheap breadmakers we've tested, you get a choice of three loaf sizes so you can pick one that suits your needs. It also has a timer delay, so you can chuck all the ingredients in and have your bread warm and ready to enjoy the moment you get home.

There's a 55-minute fast bake option, too, and 12 programs for things like dough, cakes and jams. It's a great starter machine.

Buy Now at Amazon.co.uk from £44

Alex Walsh

August 20, 2015, 9:19 am

Can't go wrong with a Panasonic breadmaker IMHO. Especially those with a timer- waking up to the smell of fresh bread is awesome :)

