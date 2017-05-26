Best Barbecues: 7 of the best BBQs for all budgets

Whether you want to slow-roast an entire leg of lamb in your backyard, or simply grill burgers and bangers the old-fashioned way, a good barbecue is a garden essential. But which barbecue should you buy? We’ve rounded up seven of the best outdoor cookers you can buy right now.

Barbecues range from basic budget grills to fully fledged garden kitchens with all the bells and whistles for a veritable summer feast. The cheapest barbecue in our roundup is the Dancook 7100 at just £40 – a simple barbecue that cooks well, looks great and cleans easily.

At the other end of the spectrum sits the Weber Spirit Premium S-320, a £750 grilling demon with three independently controlled gas burners, tools galore and “Flavourizer” bars to add an authentic barbecue taste.

Some buyers are more interested in how many burgers they can fit onto the grill than fancy features such as condiment holders and smoking compartments, and we've included some great big-batch cookers. There are barbecues with small footprints for compact outdoor spaces too.

Whatever your budget, party size or cooking style, you're sure to discover a barbecue in this roundup for you.