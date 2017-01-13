12 Best Android Phones in 2017

Only interested in Android smartphones? If so, our best Android phone round-up has all the top handsets all in one place. Your next mobile is on this list.
If one of your resolutions was to upgrade your phone, then you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re wondering what’s coming out soon, or looking to pick up the best of 2016, we’ve got a phone for you.
2016 was chock full of great Android experiences. The Samsung Galaxy S7, OnePlus 3T, HTC 10 and Google Pixel all greatly improved on their predecessors. Google took cameras on phones to a new level, while Samsung impressed with S7 Edge and then failed miserably with the Galaxy Note 7.
While HTC has already unveiled the U Ultra and U Ultra, we’re expecting to see the bulk of 2017 flagships arrive in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress.
Samsung is expected to show off the Galaxy S8, LG has been tipped to unveil the G6 and Huawei will likely show off the P10.
Watch our smartphone buyers guide
Not sure what you need, or even how to choose from the selection above? Here are a few pointers to get you started.
Smartphones in general are getting bigger and bigger. Some of you might remember Steve Jobs explaining at the launch of the original iPhone back in 2007: "It’s got a three-and-a-half-inch screen on it. It’s really big."
Fast-forward to the present day and 4-inch smartphones are the smallest, and often cheapest, handsets out there. They’re good for children and users who don’t care for games and multimedia content, but even 'mini' Android phones like the older Sony Xperia Z5 Compact have at least 4.5-inch screens.
5-inch screens are far better for watching movies and playing games on, but they’re right on the edge of too big if you have small hands. Anything between 4.5 and 5.1 inches is generally considered the perfect combo of portability and a display that's good for browsing, gaming and more.
You can, of course, go even larger than this. Phones with 6-inch screens, often called "phablets", are growing in popularity. They’re a good option if you have a long commute, as their larger screens are perfect for watching films, playing games and reading. However, we recommend trying one out in a shop first if you’ve never owned a phone this big before.
Google is constantly looking at ways to improve the Android operating system, and releases major software updates on a regular basis. But that doesn’t always mean the phone you're buying will get that update.
The latest version is Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, which is making its way onto existing smartphones. However, many current handsets still run Android 5.1 Lollipop or even 4.4 KitKat. Google has also just announced Android N, but that won't be coming until later on in the year.
Read our Marshmallow update guide to find out if and when your phone will get the latest version.
Finally, you need to think about extra features. Things like NFC, water-resistance, fingerprint scanners and microSD card slots may just seem like bonuses, but they can dramatically improve the overall user experience of a smartphone.
A microSD card slot is a good idea if you want to watch lots of downloaded videos or music, and it’s an essential feature on some cheaper phones that have limited built-in memory. Any phone with 4GB or less of storage will need a microSD card slot.
Pete Thompson
May 22, 2015, 8:39 am
Some more budget choices - The Samsung Galaxy CORE - and the Sony Xperia M2 - both fantastic premium feel phones for around £120 notes. Less ugly than the Motorola G
Ukfe Uye
May 23, 2015, 10:30 am
Galaxy S6 is the best looking and well performing phone, but lettuce be reality, it is a toy. My friends are always telling me they have to charge the phone when my battery is at 50% on my xperia z3.
fcdis
June 27, 2015, 3:15 pm
You need to remove the Oneplusone from your list. The number of complaints practically exceed the number of satisfied users. The phone is a tech nightmare! Please don't encourage people to spend their money on such a broken device with no warranty. Yes, you heard me -- NO WARRANTY; the company won't honor warranty.
Ashley Crookes
July 2, 2015, 8:11 pm
Can't believe Sony didn't feature at all? I'm hoping to get one of their phones, like the slight dust and waterproofing which they have. Guess I'll have to look for reviews elsewhere!
Ti74Raven
July 6, 2015, 1:30 am
Care to provide some links? I've only really seen positive reviews around saying the phone is a great phone.
One_owner
July 7, 2015, 1:37 pm
If you go to the support forum on the oneplusone site you will see for yourself. I believe you have to be registered to see the support forum which is not shown on the main page, you have to select view all.
Also when I was active there in 2014 it was heavily 'moderated' in that lots (1000's) of posts being removed and threads being closed.
ex 1+1 owner
Tony
July 12, 2015, 3:54 pm
I like the Galaxy S6 Active as the best phone.Battery is much better!
fcdis
July 12, 2015, 10:41 pm
I also am an ex 1+1 owner. I sold mine as parts once the Oneplusone team refused to honor their warranty. There are plenty of complaints, and one_owner is correct that such forum sections for the 1+1 require you to be registered. It's a great phone until your screen stops working because the grounding is poorly insulated. LOTS of users affected, and no warranty honored.
Otherwise the list is fairly accurate. Surprised you didn't include the Moto X 2014 though. But then again, I think only recently the price went down to $299.
Keichwoud
July 18, 2015, 5:55 pm
2007: Back when mobile phones were actually mobile.
Edward Hammond
August 18, 2015, 10:16 pm
Great looking, true, but once you get used to that, you have to live with that stripped down personality called Touchwiz.
Imagine your partner suddenly decided not to open doors ever under any circumstances and the family won't listen - I find it that annoying.
David Wilson
August 20, 2015, 9:25 pm
Battery life is the sole determinant of quality? Um OK
News Reporter
August 24, 2015, 8:08 pm
OnePlus removes all technical complaint issues in their forums. They are limiting the ability to purchase by using "invites". Similar to what Google did with Gmail when that first rolled out. It's been months since anyone in the forums have been able to buy even with an "invite" code. You are still on a waiting list that does not exist. They are having major complications. That's why they have not been available to mainstream consumers. The recall would have been massive for the One and the Two version.
Joonar
September 13, 2015, 3:46 pm
Xiaomi series will be on your list when this affordable smartphone release in US and Europe.
msni
September 22, 2015, 2:55 am
I am still in Singapore .I want to buy moto G3 . PLS shop which shop buy in Singapore
Thanks
Jan Carter
October 8, 2015, 6:21 pm
I don't find any surprise about Sony. Their customer service might as well be non existent,; they've totally ignored my e mails and calls about a phone that died less than four months old. I will NEVER buy Sony again.
Ashley Crookes
October 8, 2015, 6:29 pm
Ouch! Can you not return it to the store where you got? Otherwise: Hellopeter.com - make a complaint! I go there pretty often and fairly often I do get a call back from whichever company I've bitched too...good luck!
Eno
November 12, 2015, 12:35 pm
You omitted probably the best Android phone of the year, the Sony Z5, I wander way?
Wambli Padilla
November 28, 2015, 7:39 pm
Wander through the forest no more, son. I am here to lead you into the light
Mike
December 11, 2015, 8:14 pm
Lmao
Mike
December 11, 2015, 8:16 pm
Nobody is taking about the m9+ and I wanna buy it tomorrow.
Sim Ao
December 16, 2015, 6:35 pm
What about OnePlus One?
John081
January 1, 2016, 4:11 am
Minimum 5 inch screen is best for playing games like candy crush saga, shadow fight 2 and others! (find out more about the shadow fight 2 cheats)
Bogdan Florin
January 15, 2016, 12:28 pm
No Note 5? Lol.
JAYz
January 17, 2016, 5:51 am
samsung s6 edge is the most beautiful, powerful and sexy phone I have ever used,as trustedreviews stated, "this is close to perfection".
Black on white crime
January 22, 2016, 12:11 am
You should take that one +/- junk off of the list and put the LG V10 right at the top.