12 Best Android Phones in 2017

Only interested in Android smartphones? If so, our best Android phone round-up has all the top handsets all in one place. Your next mobile is on this list.

If one of your resolutions was to upgrade your phone, then you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re wondering what’s coming out soon, or looking to pick up the best of 2016, we’ve got a phone for you.

2016 was chock full of great Android experiences. The Samsung Galaxy S7, OnePlus 3T, HTC 10 and Google Pixel all greatly improved on their predecessors. Google took cameras on phones to a new level, while Samsung impressed with S7 Edge and then failed miserably with the Galaxy Note 7.

While HTC has already unveiled the U Ultra and U Ultra, we’re expecting to see the bulk of 2017 flagships arrive in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress.

Samsung is expected to show off the Galaxy S8, LG has been tipped to unveil the G6 and Huawei will likely show off the P10.

Watch our smartphone buyers guide

Best Android Phone 2016: What you need to know

Not sure what you need, or even how to choose from the selection above? Here are a few pointers to get you started.

What size Android phone should I buy?

Smartphones in general are getting bigger and bigger. Some of you might remember Steve Jobs explaining at the launch of the original iPhone back in 2007: "It’s got a three-and-a-half-inch screen on it. It’s really big."

Fast-forward to the present day and 4-inch smartphones are the smallest, and often cheapest, handsets out there. They’re good for children and users who don’t care for games and multimedia content, but even 'mini' Android phones like the older Sony Xperia Z5 Compact have at least 4.5-inch screens.

5-inch screens are far better for watching movies and playing games on, but they’re right on the edge of too big if you have small hands. Anything between 4.5 and 5.1 inches is generally considered the perfect combo of portability and a display that's good for browsing, gaming and more.

You can, of course, go even larger than this. Phones with 6-inch screens, often called "phablets", are growing in popularity. They’re a good option if you have a long commute, as their larger screens are perfect for watching films, playing games and reading. However, we recommend trying one out in a shop first if you’ve never owned a phone this big before.

Related: 6 Best Phablets in 2015

Will I get the latest version of Android?

Google is constantly looking at ways to improve the Android operating system, and releases major software updates on a regular basis. But that doesn’t always mean the phone you're buying will get that update.

The latest version is Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, which is making its way onto existing smartphones. However, many current handsets still run Android 5.1 Lollipop or even 4.4 KitKat. Google has also just announced Android N, but that won't be coming until later on in the year.

Read our Marshmallow update guide to find out if and when your phone will get the latest version.

Related: Best Mobile Deals: Top Smartphone offers this month

Other things to consider

Finally, you need to think about extra features. Things like NFC, water-resistance, fingerprint scanners and microSD card slots may just seem like bonuses, but they can dramatically improve the overall user experience of a smartphone.

A microSD card slot is a good idea if you want to watch lots of downloaded videos or music, and it’s an essential feature on some cheaper phones that have limited built-in memory. Any phone with 4GB or less of storage will need a microSD card slot.