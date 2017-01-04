Best 4K TV: These are the 14 best UHD TVs you can buy

Best 4K TV Buying Guide: Looking to make the jump to a 4K TV? We have the definitive list of the 14 best 4K TVs right now.

You may be a little confused by the names used for 4K TVs. While most people say 4K, some call it Ultra HD or UHD. For TV-buying purposes, they are just different names for the same thing.

4K TVs have four times as many pixels, the tiny dots that make up the picture, than Full HD TVs. This means they're much sharper and you can really appreciate the extra depth and detail. Many say 4K TVs can almost appear as if they're in 3D, even when they're not.

Why should I buy a 4K TV?

Long-touted as the future of television, 4K/UHD is finally becoming mainstream and is at last making it into people’s homes. The likes of Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG are leading the charge, and their latest 4K models are stunning.

The greatest benefit of making the leap from HD or Full HD to 4K relates to clarity. 4K TVs offer sharper, more detailed pictures, making them perfect for watching sport, wildlife documentaries and movies. What’s more, the 4K content on Netflix, Amazon Instant Video and YouTube is constantly growing, so there’s loads to look forward to.

Believe us when we say that once you've experienced 4K, you won’t want anything else.

Understandably, manufacturers are keen to squeeze their Ultra High Definition panels into spectacular, super-slim bodies. We’ve therefore some fancy curved-screen UHD TVs, which are real living room centre-pieces, though we think that flat screen UHD TVs are just as impressive.

We’re also beginning to see more 4K TVs with support for HDR. That's High Dynamic Range, which means greater contrast and a wider range of colours. The best TVs combine 4K with HDR and the results are stunning.

Better still, as 4K TVs become more widespread, prices have started to tumble. You can now pick up an outstanding 4K television for less than £1,000, though you'll still need to shell out a little more for high-end sets.