Best 4K TV: These are the 14 best UHD TVs you can buy

You may be a little confused by the names used for 4K TVs. While most people say 4K, some call it Ultra HD or UHD. For TV-buying purposes, they are just different names for the same thing.
4K TVs have four times as many pixels, the tiny dots that make up the picture, than Full HD TVs. This means they're much sharper and you can really appreciate the extra depth and detail. Many say 4K TVs can almost appear as if they're in 3D, even when they're not.
Panasonic TX-50DX750 at Currys.co.uk | Was £899 | Now £829
Sony KD-75XD9405n at Currys.co.uk | Was £4,999 | Now £3,999
LG OLED65E6 at JohnLewis.com | Was £4,999 | Now £3,699
Samsung UE55KU6400 at Amazon.co.uk | Was £1,080 | Now £684
LG OLED55B6V at Amazon.co.uk | Was £2,080 | Now £1,749
Long-touted as the future of television, 4K/UHD is finally becoming mainstream and is at last making it into people’s homes. The likes of Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG are leading the charge, and their latest 4K models are stunning.
The greatest benefit of making the leap from HD or Full HD to 4K relates to clarity. 4K TVs offer sharper, more detailed pictures, making them perfect for watching sport, wildlife documentaries and movies. What’s more, the 4K content on Netflix, Amazon Instant Video and YouTube is constantly growing, so there’s loads to look forward to.
Believe us when we say that once you've experienced 4K, you won’t want anything else.
Understandably, manufacturers are keen to squeeze their Ultra High Definition panels into spectacular, super-slim bodies. We’ve therefore some fancy curved-screen UHD TVs, which are real living room centre-pieces, though we think that flat screen UHD TVs are just as impressive.
We’re also beginning to see more 4K TVs with support for HDR. That's High Dynamic Range, which means greater contrast and a wider range of colours. The best TVs combine 4K with HDR and the results are stunning.
Better still, as 4K TVs become more widespread, prices have started to tumble. You can now pick up an outstanding 4K television for less than £1,000, though you'll still need to shell out a little more for high-end sets.
Prem Desai
December 18, 2015, 7:13 pm
Really want to get the Sony. However, I'm not sure if it's worth holding on for Dolby Vision (HDR?).
Hank Marvin
May 24, 2016, 8:36 pm
I have had the Sony 65kdx9305c for 11 months. worst TV I have had. don't get me wrong when it works its great.
it just does not work well a lot of he time.
stability poor
picture stutters every day and need a reboot
it has corrupted 3 USB pen drives (2 were brand new)
needs to boot on a regular basis due to various issues. lots more wrong with it.
I suggest keep away from Sony. they can't fix these faults. well they have not done after 11 months
Anton B.
June 12, 2016, 8:38 pm
Seriously? A 40" UHD TV even gets mentioned? To experience 4K on a 40" TV you have to sit one foot or closer to the TV: A 40" UHD TV is basically fraud.
Me
August 27, 2016, 5:58 pm
you don't experience 4k on UHD tv's.
Anton B.
August 27, 2016, 7:11 pm
You "don't experience DCI 4K" since the horizontal resolution of DCI 4K is 4096 and UHD is 3840. However, the only difference perceivable by a user is the aspect ratio, not the resolution. The human eye perceives resolution (sharpness) in moving imagery (within reason) through the vertical resolution (the number of lines of resolution) and not through horizontal resolution. In other words, since UHD and DCI 4K have the same vertical resolution of 2160 pixels, they have the same sharpness when watching movies.
BTW, both DCI 4K and UHD is considered 4K.
Marquer
September 1, 2016, 12:12 pm
I think "Me" meant that you actually dont notice the difference at all from 1080p to 2160p. I dont think he was referring to the 3840 / 4096 horizontal res. difference of the two 4k standards, because it makes no tangible difference, apart from slightly diff. aspect ratio). I have a 40" 4k TV and the problem isn't the resolution (nor the screen size), because when I pause the pic, there are clearly more detail as opposed to the 1080p playback of the same 4k movie. BUT, the 4k playback is generally more dimmed, so the perception is that it's not a higher resolution at all. Best pairing so far is to watch 4K video (my STB requires HEVC) on 1080p res., it definitely gives a sharper pic than that of a native 1080p shot. I say, this is not related to my relatively small screen size of 40" because, by design, no UHD TV supports onboard playback of 4k content (shame!), therefore I bought Technisat UHD receiver box (EUR 499!) last year, but again, it plays UHD picture more dim than on 1080p (HDMI cable is of best quality possible, but still 4k is not sharp enough and the actors' motion not smooth enough, under this setup, at least.) Of course, I could try with a high-end UHD TV to see if theres an advantage, but because of the ambiguous prospects, I'd rather wait with stepping up with UHD now...
vampyren
September 29, 2016, 12:39 pm
Warranty? that is just not acceptable for such a expensive TV.
why not taking it back to the shop?
Gulyás Tamás
October 2, 2016, 10:52 am
What about lg 65uh950v?