AMD Radeon RX 570 review

What is the AMD Radeon RX 570?

AMD has refreshed its mid-range graphics card line with the RX 570, a direct replacement for the RX 470. It’s designed for Full HD gaming at High settings, with pricing starting at £165/$170.

In terms of rivalries, it sits neatly between Nvidia’s GTX 1060, which starts at around £190 for a 3GB model, and the GTX 1050 Ti, which starts at around £140/$135. Much like the RX 470 before it, the RX 570 is a decent mid-range choice, although high power consumption and wild price variations means it isn't a no-brainer.

AMD Radeon RX 570 – Specs and Technology

The RX 570 uses the same Polaris technology used in the RX 470. It’s been tweaked and refined over the past year to produce slightly better performance and greater power efficiency. AMD is targeting those running mid-range graphics cards that are two or more years old. This means that if you already have an RX 470 or 480, you definitely won’t need (or want) to upgrade.

The model on test here is produced by Sapphire. A bog-standard RX 570 comes with a 1244MHz boost clock, while the model here is overclocked to 1340MHz. It's also equipped with 8GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 7GHz. 8GB is arguably overkill for a card that will spend most of its life playing games in Full HD; you could save a fair few pounds by opting for a 4GB model instead.

This Sapphire model has an 8+6 power supply configuration, so it can reliably handle that meaty overclock. Make sure you have those ATX power connectors free on your PC’s power supply, though if you’re running an older mid-range card, you probably already have them. There are two DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, two HDMI 2.0s and a DVI connector as well.

Design-wise, Sapphire has pushed the boat out here. The RX 570 has a gigantic cooler design with two fans, a metal backplate, light-up Sapphire logo and attractive fan shroud. Despite being a mid-range piece of kit, it certainly catches the eye.