Coming to PS4 and PC on August 29th

I first played Absolver at E3 in 2016. My second bite at the cherry came at the game’s outing at this year's show. What’s comforting about my two gameplay sessions is how similar Absolver is on the surface.

Absolver is a unique fighting game that’s less about the characters – you and the people you meet in the game resemble wooden mannequins, with no face and clothing just detailed enough to let you know who you’re supposed to be fighting against.

No, it’s all about the fighting. This ‘melee RPG’ takes place in a stylised fantasy world of lush forests and ancient ruins, and sees your character take on baddies big and small with an array of punches, blocks, kicks and combos. Whereas in most games you’ll be able to customise individual moves and button shortcuts, Absolver has you customise every possible combination of attacks you could possibly think of through its super in-depth Meditation system.

First, when you create a character you’ll need to choose what sort of fighting style they’ll be using. Each one has different special moves that cater towards its respective style. Windfall, for example, is focused on dodging attacks and effectively countering, which is probably the best place to start for beginners as it seemed more forgiving, at least for me.

Once you’ve learned the ropes a little, you’ll be able to start customising your various Stances, which determine the combination of moves you’ll be able to unleash, depending on how you and your foe are oriented relative to each other. If you’re facing away, perhaps after a dodge, you might want to start with a spinning kick to manoeuvre yourself back into a better position for a heavy punch. The possibilities might as well be endless, frankly. Each stance can be designed exactly as you wish, and you can instantly jump into your virtual dojo up against an AI opponent to see how it feels in practice.

It’s particularly important to understand how your combos link together, because different moves result in your character finishing in a different stance. So it’s therefore helpful if your next combo flows seamlessly with the others you’ve designed.

You’ll unlock more moves as you experience them – successfully blocking moves and beating down opponents is the best way to gain knowledge.

It’s not all about combos, though. You’ll need to feint, dodge and shift your weight around to avoid enemy aggression, and they’re very unforgiving. Every move you make can be timed perfectly to make it more effective, and getting to know these rhythms will be crucial for being successful later on.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

It’s all very satisfying, although because the game focuses heavily on co-op and team play, there are some elements that, to me, still need some work. It’s all-too easy to absolutely beat the snot out of your co-op partner, because in the heat of battle it isn’t always clear who you’re actually supposed to be punching. That, and there’s no interplay between you and your friends; you can’t set up co-op combos where you and your pals can combine forces by syncing up. Perhaps that’s too much to ask, but more of a feeling of co-op would be very welcome.