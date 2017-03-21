Available from Q1 2017 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC

One of my favourite surprise hits of 2016 was Rez Infinite. Rhythm-action games have been few and far between in recent years, and Infinite wasn't just a brilliant title, but also a great example of what PlayStation VR could do. As a huge fan of the genre, I get giddy when a game comes along that not only revives but reinvigorates it.

That’s why playing Aaero has made me so happy – it feels like the bastard child of Rez and Street Fighter.

Aaero is a very simple game to play once you understand how its two very complex fundamental ideas work in tandem. On the one hand you have the basic Rez system: as your ship moves on rails through vibrant techno-inspired landscapes, you must aim at and shoot enemies that move around the screen. Using the right stick and right trigger, you have to knock down any projectiles they fling at you.

You must also move your ship around a 2D plane as white bars pass from background to foreground in time with the music, much like a long note in Rock Band or Guitar Hero – except the bar rotates around the screen clockwise or anti-clockwise. At greater difficulty levels you must use Hadouken-style inputs on the left stick to track this white bar. Think of the Theatrhythm Final Fantasy series and how you tracked music using the stylus on the 3DS – that’s the basic premise.

Related: PS4 Pro vs PS4

The idea of managing these two mentally taxing gameplay mechanics at once sounds impossible, but each level creates a balance so your brain is never required to spin too many plates at once. In the two levels I played – one for beginners, one for experts – there were only a few instances when I had to shoot something while riding along a white rail, and the rail often didn’t change course while the enemies were on-screen.

The more enemies you take down and the longer you spend on the white bar, the higher your score. Like Rez, timing your shots to the beat of the music also earns higher points. Shooting targets just before the beat will see your shots move in a straight line to its target. Conversely, poorly timed efforts will curve and take longer to make the shot, putting you at risk of being hit as well as lowering the final score. In my time with Aaero I rarely managed to make the perfect shot, but when I did it was immensely satisfying.

Games like Aaero thrive on a good soundtrack, and the song accompanying the first level I played delivered a meaty bassline. It was such a great dance tune that I was only aware of myself tapping my feet when the level reached a brief break. Its bass-heavy track was the perfect opener for the game, and really had me hooked.

Not all the songs are of the same genre – the second level I had the chance to play had a pop/dance tune. Hopefully the soundtrack offers a decent variety for players and there’ll be something for everyone.

Related: Star Wars Battlefront 2 latest news

There are boss battles too, which also follow the Rez formula of being huge-scale, having you take as many shots at them as possible as they move through the environments. I only got to see one boss in the demo – a giant, brown, rock-like worm that looked like a giant baby spawned from Fantastic Four’s Thing and the Star Wars’ Sarlacc. It didn’t put up much of a challenge, but again this was an early level.

What I liked about Aaero’s level design was how it clearly transitioned visually from chorus to verse. The choruses had the exact same presentation, enemy placement and white ribbon structure within the opening level, meaning it was the perfect place to practice and improve.

The vibrant colours, rapid movement of your ship through the levels and smooth 60fps performance meant that the momentum can feel overwhelming at first. But like most rhythm games, the better you get the slower it feels like time is moving. Curving the left stick to follow the white ribbon along the curves of the chorus taught me what to expect from the more challenging levels to come, and really nailed the satisfying feeling of getting the timing right in rhythm games.

The only downside I noted is that the levels run the risk of feeling too long. The songs I got to play started to feel repetitive as levels stretched to 8-10 minutes; a change of tune or shorter and punchier missions would be preferable. Rez excels at changing the pace of music to replicate the escalating events on-screen, while Aaero’s more samey, rhythmic approach lacks that sense of progression.

Related: PS4 Pro vs Xbox Scorpio

What's more, this is a game screaming for VR support. Rez Infinite was an incredible experience thanks to its use of virtual reality, but there isn’t any word on VR support for Aaero on any platform as yet. Maybe Xbox One can get VR support once Xbox Scorpio launches later this year.

First Impressions

I had no idea what Aaero was before sitting down to play it, but I'm now certainly intrigued and itching to play more. There are far too few games of its ilk littering storefronts – I just hope Aaero hits the shelves sooner rather than later.