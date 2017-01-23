It pays to do some research if you want to find the best washing machine for your home. We test machines from all the top brands to save you the time and effort, and every machine in our round-up has been thoroughly put though its paces.

Our pick of top washing machines includes machines from major brands like Hotpoint and Samsung. The list is organised from cheapest to most expensive, and the cheapest machine costs less than £300. That's right – you don't have to spend big bucks to find a good washing machine.

Click here to view the list if you'd rather get straight to it, or read on to see the huge difference between good and bad washing machines and understand a little more about exactly how we test washing machines.

What's the difference between a good and a bad washing machine?

We examine the washing performance and power use of every washing machine we test, but what's the difference between the best washing machines and plain bad ones?

Here's an example 'test stain' that we use in every washing machine we test. It features wine, blood, ketchup, coffee, fruit juice and oil – we put similar test strips in every machine we test and use a branded non-bio washing detergent.

This is what a test strip looks like after a standard cotton wash in one of our TrustedReviews Recommended washing machines. Almost all the stains are entirely removed with just a hint of oil, which is normal given we use a non-bio detergent.

Here's the result from a less proficient machine that didn't receive such a glowing review. The oil is almost untouched, while the wine (far left), coffee (middle) and fruit juice (second from right) are still clearly visible.

That's a very poor result, but it's important to know that there are cheap machines that wash well and do so efficiently. More expensive machines do typically wash better and have more features, but you don't have to spend loads of money to get a good machine – some in our best washing machine round-up cost less than £300.

How we test washing machines

That's an example of how machines can vary, but what else do we look for in washing machine? Every washing machine we review is thoroughly tested and is evaluated and rated based on nine specific criteria:

Design and Ease of Use – This is where we look for style and simplicity. If your washing machine takes up a prominent space in your kitchen then it had best look good. We also look for simple, easy to understand controls.

Washing Quality – As shown above, we put all of our washing machines to the test against a test strain strip of wine, coffee, blood, ketchup, fruit juice and engine oil, always using the same, branded non-bio washing detergent.

Spin Efficiency – We weigh clothes before and after each wash to determine how much water has remained. Too much water still residing in your clothes means they’ll take an age to dry, which is just plain irritating.

Noise – We measure the noise in decibels for every machine during it spin and wash cycles and compare it to the manufacturer claims. We also keep an ear out for knocking noises that will prove distracting.

Running Costs and Value – We calculate the approximate annual running cost based on typical UK usage for every machine using full, half loads and eco modes. We also look at whether the machine is good value based on the features and performance on offer compared to other machines at the same price.

